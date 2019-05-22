Dublin man found dead after suspected gangland shooting

The man shot dead in a gangland attack in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night was a 22-year-old with no criminal convictions.

His body was found lying near a burning car at about 11.20pm at Rowans Little, Walshtown, Co Dublin, a link road to the M1.

While the victim, who is from Coolock in north Dublin, had not been convicted of any crimes, he had been very closely associated with known gangland criminals.

Last week in Donaghmede, north Dublin, an effort was made to shoot a man as part of the Drogheda gangland feud. The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting was close to the suspects of that botched attack.

He was also close to people centrally involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud. He had a strong social relationship with a man in his 20s who is close to Liam Byrne (38), the Kinahan cartel’s key leader in Dublin for almost a decade.

Sources said the victim had been the subject of a number of stops and searches by gardaí and had been found to be wearing a bulletproof vest.

Gardaí are working on the theory he had driven to the spot where he was found to meet somebody he knew and trusted. They believe he was standing outside his car on the roadway when he was shot.

His killer or killers then set his Opel Insignia alight in a bid to destroy forensic evidence.

The scene was sealed off and remained secured by gardaí overnight. The body was left in situ pending the arrival of a pathologist.

The man’s remains were removed in an ambulance early on Wednesday morning to the Mater hospital for a postmortem .

The scene is undergoing a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at the above location and discovered a male with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car,” a Garda statement said early on Tuesday.

“The body of the man remains at the scene and the area is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners. Diversions are in place.”

Anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the scene or who may have information about the murder was asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.