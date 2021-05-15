Dublin man charged with using hatchet as weapon when two groups clashed

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault and brandishing a hatchet during a clash between two groups in Dublin.

A young man was injured in the violent confrontation in the inner city on the afternoon of November 3rd last year.

Footage of the incident at the intersection of Creighton Street and Hanover Street, emerged on social media.

Aaron McCarthy of Crinan Strand, Sheriff Street, Dublin, was charged on Saturday with engaging in violent disorder with others, and affray in connection with the incident.

He is also accused of related offences: assault causing harm to a named male as well as the production of a spanner and a hatchet as weapons capable of causing serious injuries, at Creighton Street, Dublin 2, on November 3rd, 2020.

The charges are contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person, Public Order and the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Acts.

He appeared before judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court after Garda Sean McCarthy arrested him this morning.

He was brought to Store Street Garda station where the charges were put to him. He made no reply after caution and was handed copies of the charges.

Garda McCarthy told the court there was no objection to bail, “subject to conditions”.

He asked that the accused would be ordered to have no contact with co-defendants or the injured party.

The garda sought a condition to be imposed for Mr McCarthy to stay out of the Dublin 2 area, “especially Pearse House and its environs”.

He also requested that the accused would have to sign on three days a week at Store Street Garda station, and notify gardaí of any change of address.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave told the court his client was happy to abide by those conditions.

The judge imposed the bail terms.

He also noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment meaning the case will go forward to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Mr McCarthy was ordered to appear again at the district court on June 25th next to be served with a book of evidence and for a return for trial order to be granted.

The defendant, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead. Legal aid was granted.