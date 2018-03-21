Dublin man charged with rape in New Orleans

A Dublin man has been charged with rape in New Orleans, Louisiana, and detectives are pursuing another three men in connection with the case.

Patrick Mooney, with a driving licence registered to an address in Killiney, Co Dublin, was arrested by police in the United States on March 7th and has been charged with one count of aggravated rape on November 25th last year.

It is understood Mr Mooney (25) moved to America on a graduate internship programme less than a year ago.

The New Orleans Police Department said the alleged victim was on Bourbon Street when she met a man, before walking to a hotel room a little over five minutes away on Decatur Street. A police spokesman said the woman then claimed she “was sexually assaulted by several male subjects that entered the room after she arrived”.

Afterwards the woman said she was forced out of the room, at which point she called a friend and later made a complaint to police.

Eight men

Patrick Fanning, attorney for Mr Mooney, said he understood there were eight men present in the hotel room at the time of the alleged incident. He said Mr Mooney did not have sexual intercourse with the woman.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Fanning said he was “at a loss to understand why he (Mr Mooney) was charged . . . My client did not have sex with that woman”.

Mr Fanning said his client was born in Ireland and recently moved to Austin, Texas, after graduating college.

At the first court hearing bond was set at $50,000 (€40,000), which was posted by Mr Mooney, who it is understood has returned to Austin.

New Orleans police are searching for another three men in connection with the alleged assault. One holds an Irish passport, local police understand.

The last known addresses of the three men was Austin but their current whereabouts is unknown, said a police spokesman.

Fliers with names and photographs of the three men were circulated around Austin by investigating officers last week.