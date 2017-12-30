Dublin girl (15) missing since St Stephen’s Day

Gardaí are looking for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old Dublin girl who has been missing since St Stephen’s Day.

Roza Jakubowska was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at about 5pm on December 26th.

She is described as being 5’ tall, of slim build with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

Gardaí say she was wearing a light denim jacket, pink leggings, black runners and a long grey scarf when she was last seen in the shopping centre.

Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.