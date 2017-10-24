Dublin Garda station evacuated after man walks in with bomb

A man who found an explosive device at his home has brought it to a Dublin Garda station, forcing its evacuation this afternoon.

All gardaí and civilian workers at Finglas Garda station in north Dublin have been cleared from the building.

The Army’s bomb disposal team has been called to the scene.

Gardaí issued a statement confirming the incident, which is ongoing, began just after 3pm.

“Shortly after 3pm a member of the public arrived at Finglas station with a suspicious device recovered near his home,” it said.

“As a precaution, gardaí have evacuated the building and put a cordon around the station.

“The Army EOD have been requested to attend the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.”