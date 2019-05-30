Dublin criminal expected to seek revenge for Hamid Sanambar murder

Gardaí anticipate an escalation in gun violence within a wide network of criminals in north Dublin following the murder of Hamid Sanambar on Tuesday.

The Iranian national, who was shot in Kilmore West, was suspected of involvement in a number of shootings since the start of the year and last year.

He was close to a gang leader in his 20s based in Finglas who is regarded as one of the emerging figures in the Dublin underworld.

Gardaí now believe the young criminal will seek revenge for the murder of Sanambar and will regard his murder as a challenge to his authority.

Detectives believe four fatal shootings since the start of the year are all linked to the activities of the Finglas gang and the young criminals they supply drugs to in the city.

Zach Parker (23) was shot dead outside a gym in Swords, north Co Dublin, in January. Sean Little (22) was shot dead near Walshestown, north Co Dublin, last Tuesday week. Jordan Davis (22) was murdered in Darndale on Wednesday of last week and Sanambar was murdered in Dublin on Tuesday.

Parker, Little and Davis were all friends who dealt drugs that originated with the Kinahan gang and were sold to the murdered friends by the gang in Finglas.

Gardaí believe the Finglas gang killed Parker over an unpaid drugs debt. They suspect the same gang shot Little, because he had been threatening revenge for Parker’s killing, and also Davis, possibly over an unpaid drugs debt.

Little’s associates had become convinced over the past week that Sanambar (42), who had been living in Clonshaugh, north Dublin, was present when Little was shot dead, and perhaps pulled the trigger. And that Sanambar had visited the scene of Little’s murder last Wednesday week and the Little family home on Tuesday to create the impression he was grieving.

Gardaí believe Little’s associates were tracking Sanambar’s movements in recent days. When he called to the Little family home on Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore West at 3.30pm on Tuesday, he was shot dead by men who lay in wait outside.

It means while Parker, Little and Davis all appear to have been murdered by the Finglas gang, Sanambar’s murder was effectively an attack on that gang.

There are concerns now that any of Little’s criminal associates who fall under the suspicion of the Finglas gang for the Sanambar murder may be targeted by it.

Hamid Sanambar, left, was shot dead in the front garden of a house on Kilbarron Avenue. Photograph: Collins Dublin

Getaway car

The getaway vehicle used by the three men who killed Sanambar was set on fire at Castletimon Gardens close to the murder scene. The silver Toyota Avensis 04 D 71806 was bought from a small car dealership in south Dublin 10 days ago.

The man who bought the car did some work on it and sold it online at a small profit last week. Gardaí are now examining that second transaction in the hope it may lead them to the men who bought the car.

“We are particularly interested in the Toyota Avensis car and its whereabouts since it was sold on May 20th,” said Detective Inspector Mick Mulligan.

“If anyone has any information about where it was parked up, they could contact us at Santry Garda station or Ballymun station.”

Asked if the Little and Sanambar murders were linked, Det Insp Mulligan said: “Naturally we are taking cognizance of the location where this murder happened.

“We are not connecting both at this time but it is something we are considering. We are co-ordinating with the other investigation teams in relation to the other murders,” he added in reference to the murders of Little and Davis last week and Parker in January.

Taoiseach visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit communities affected by the gangland killings in Coolock and Kilmore West, Dublin “as soon as I can find a little time”, Marie O’Halloran writes. Mr Varadkar said he shared the “collective revulsion at the killings that have happened in different parts of Dublin and Drogheda in recent weeks”. And he told the Dáil on Wednesday he wanted to “express solidarity with the communities in which these killings have happened”.