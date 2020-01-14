Drugs worth more than €750,000 seized in Ballyfermot

Drugs valued at more than €750,000, including cannabis, cocaine, MDMA and heroin, have been seized following Garda raids on a number of houses in Ballyfermot.

A man in his early 30s was arrested during the searches in west Dublin on Monday, which took place as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Cannabis resin, cocaine, MDMA and heroin with an estimated street value of €758,000 was seized during the search along with other drug related paraphernalia and documentation.

The arrested man was taken to Ballyfermot Garda station where he is currently being questioned. Investigations are ongoing.