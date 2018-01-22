Drugs worth €70k found at Nenagh fire station

Gardaí have started an investigation after more than €70,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, were discovered at the headquarters of the Tipperary Fire Service in Nenagh.

The matter was reported to local gardaí who arrested a man on January 18th in connection with the incident.

The man was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tipperary County Council did not comment on the name of the premises in question, however they confirmed they were “co-operating fully” with the Garda investigation.

Gardaí said they believe the drugs to be cocaine, “pending analysis”.

Tipperary County Council said “an unknown substance was discovered at a premises in Nenagh and the gardaí were immediately notified”.

“The Council is co-operating fully with gardaí on the matter and will not be commenting further pending the investigation,” it added.

The Council’s website states that the “fire service headquarters is based at Limerick Road, Nenagh” and that “these offices administer all items relating to the operational fire service, fire safety, building control, emergency planning and petroleum licensing”.

Gardai said the “investigation is ongoing”.