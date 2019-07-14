Drugs worth €130,000 seized during raid on Co Kildare house

Drugs with an estimated street value of €130,000 have been seized in Co Kildare, according to gardaí.

The cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA was found during a planned operation in Leixlip, a Garda statement said.

2As part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs in the Leixlip area of Kildare a house was searched in the Easton area of Leixlip yesterday, Saturday July 13th, 2019 by the Detective Unit based at Leixlip Garda Station,” the statement added.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.