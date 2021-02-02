Drugs valued at €1.1m seized in west Dublin storage facility

A large quantity of crack cocaine, valued at over €500,000, was among a haul of drugs discovered in Tallaght, south Dublin, during a Garda operation on Tuesday afternoon.

Imitations firearms were also discovered in what gardaí believe was a major strike against a drugs operation being run at wholesale level.

Almost 30 storage units were searched after gardaí learned that drugs were being stored at the industrial site.

The combined value of the drugs seized was estimated at €1.1 million.

The haul included cannabis herb valued at €452,100, cocaine valued at €70,000 and crack cocaine valued at €542,500 as well as four imitation firearms.

“As part of ongoing investigations led by the district detective unit in Tallaght an operation was carried out this morning at storage facility in the City West area where 27 storage containers were searched under warrant,” the Garda said.

As well as the Tallaght detective unit, the search team was also compromised of members of the detective unit in Rathfarnham, the drugs unit in Tallaght and the burglary response unit for the Dublin Metropolitan Region South area. The search team was supported by the armed Emergency Response Unit and the Garda’s Dog Unit.

No arrests were made during the course of the operation, though a major investigation was underway into the find, with those officers based at Tallaght Garda station.