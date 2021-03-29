Drugs labelled as candy and clothing seized at Dublin mail centre

Customs officers together with the help of a sniffer dog have uncovered over 7.5kgs of drugs at Dublin mail centre worth over €110,000.

Revenue, in a statement, said over 1,000 tablets were seized including, Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine and Diazepam.

Officers also seized herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis resin, cannabis and butane honey oil, and 70 “reefers”.

The drugs were discovered in 46 separate parcels that originated in the UK, Spain, USA and Canada.

The drugs were seized with the assistance of detector dog Bailey. Photograph: Revenue

The parcels had been declared as a variety of items including candy, clothing, games, boxing glove stickers, decals, tea and car interior lights and were destined for various addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Meath, Westmeath, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Cavan, Donegal, Down, Belfast and Antrim.