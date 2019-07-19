Drugs, ammunition and guns seized in Louth, Tallaght and Limerick

Gardaí have seized drugs and ammunition during a number of raids in Louth, Dublin and Limerick in the past few days.

OnThursday. Gardai seized drugs worth an estimated €1 million as well as guns and ammunition in Tallaght.

A large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets were found along with two semi-automatic .22 calibre pistols and 20 rounds of .22 ammunition during the search of a premises in the Greenhills Road area of Tallaght.

Gardaí said the operation was an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime activity in the Dublin region.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested and is being questioned at Tallaght garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Separately, gardaí seized a firearm, shell casings and ammunition during the search of a halting site in Southill, Limerick, on Wednesday.

The search was carried out in response to reports of a firearm being discharged at the site on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

In another Garda investigation targeting organised criminal activity in Co Louth, gardai intercepted a vehicle in Tallaght on Friday.

Two semi-automatic 9mm pistols and approximately 25 rounds of nine mm ammunition, were discovered and seized.

Subsequently, a 36-year-old man, was arrested and is currently detained at Crumlin garda station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in the Louth seized cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of €40,000, during the search of a premises at Drogheda, Co. Louth.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the seizure on suspicion of drug trafficking and is being detained in Drogheda garda station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations (SCO), said . “The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who possess them, is a particular target. This is reflected in the fact that, through the seizure of two firearms yesterday and another two today, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), alone, has seized over one hundred firearms, since it was established, in March, 2015.”