Drug driving cases increase by 133% this year despite fall in traffic

Drug driving has become the most rapidly growing hazard on the roads of the Republic, with cases having more than doubled since the start of the year despite traffic volume plummeting because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 2,537people have been caught driving under the influence of drugs so far this year, up by 133 per cent on last year.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman said the increase had occurred despite traffic volume having fallen by between 20 and 70 per cent when Covid-19 restrictions were at their most stringent.

She said gardaí were also catching people drug drinking on all days of the week and any time of the day, rather than the traditional spike in intoxicated driver cases usually associated with weekends.

Ms Hillman, who is head of the Garda’s National Roads Policing section and is leads the force’s Community Engage Bureau, also said speeding offences had increased this year despite the pandemic; speeding offences up by 26 per cent to 151,000 cases so far this year.

Chair of the Road Safety Authority Liz O’Donnell said road deaths were up by eight cases to date in 2020 when compared with the same period last year.

While speeding and drink driving remained very challenging, she highlighted the increase in the number of drug driving cases.

“We’re playing catch-up on drug driving and that’s of real concern,” said Ms O’Donnell. “Because of more enforcement by the Garda we’ve seen more detections. Drug driving is a deadly behaviour.”

Ms O’Donnell added while many pubs were closed, people were still drinking at home and often the measures of spirits they poured for themselves were twice as large as those served in a pub. This also had a knock-on risk of a driver being over the limit the morning after a night socialising.

Ms Hillman and Ms O’Donnell were speaking at the launch of the Garda’s road safety campaign for the Christmas and New Year period.