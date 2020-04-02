Drogheda shop assailant arrested by gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

A man who held up a female shop assistant with what appeared to be a blood filled syringe was arrested nearby by gardaí operating a Covid-19 checkpoint.

The incident occurred in a convenience store on Dominic Street in Drogheda, Co Louth, at about 4pm on Thursday.

The man entered the premises where, gardaí say, he approached and threatened the woman with the needle demanding money. When he failed in his attempt to get cash, he snatched a gold necklace from her and fled the scene on foot.

However, gardaí operating a Covid-19 checkpoint nearby were alerted to the incident and arrested a male suspect aged in his thirties moments later following a chase on foot.

He was taken to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact the incident room at Drogheda Garda station at 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.