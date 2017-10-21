Driver doing 177km/h among hundreds caught speeding on ‘Slow Down Day’

Gardaí detected 225 vehicles breaking the speed limit over National Slow Down Day, which ended at 7am on Saturday.

A motorist travelling at 177km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Donegal was one of vehicles caught speeding during Operation Slow Down.

In total, 140,223 vehicles were checked as part of the 24-hour with An Garda Síochána taking the unusual step of announcing the locations of a number of their speed checks on Friday.

The fastest speed noted was on the N13 in Letterkenny with a motorist travelling at 177km/h - while another motorist was caught driving 171km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Another motorist travelling at 131km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Limerick was among the worst offenders.

Other notable detections included a vehicle in Co Kildare found to be driving at 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Osberstown Naas Kildare.

Dublin City:Learner driver 'smokes past' unmarked patrol car. Not the smartest move

Driver arrested.Court to follow pic.twitter.com/XEizvG5D3d — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 21, 2017

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy reminded drivers to slow down and not put themselves or other road users in danger.

“I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger,” he said.

Notable incidents included:

• 177km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian Letterkenny Donegal **

• 145km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo

• 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare **

• 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 at Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath **

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Phibsborough Road Dublin7 Dublin

• 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N59 at Rathglass Corballa Sligo