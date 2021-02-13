Dozens face prosecution after gardaí raid party flouting Covid rules

Dozens of people are to be prosecuted under the State’s Covid-19 legislation after gardaí broke up a house party in Longford town last night involving at least 70 revellers.

The intervention at the party, at a two-storey residence in the Palace Crescent area of Longford, took place at about 9:30pm. A Garda spokesperson said officers arrived at the property after receiving “countless” telephone calls from concerned local residents.

Upon arrival, officers found several cars, 4x4s and other vehicles parked along the footpath. Gardaí are said to have been refused entry more than once after approaching the front door.

After a number of minutes, gardaí entered the residence where they found at least 70 people were present.

It’s believed a bar, pool table and dartboard had been set up there. “This was a pure blatant disregard of Covid-19,” said a Garda source. “There was not a mask in sight, no social distancing, nothing.”

A man in his mid-30s was arrested, with gardaí insisting all individuals present “will be dealt with” under the State’s Covid-19 legislation.