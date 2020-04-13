Donegal gardaí suspect 5G masts set on fire deliberately

Gardaí suspect two large telecommunications masts were set on fire deliberately on Co Donegal.

The 50ft high 5G masts, which were due to be put into operation soon, went on fire at Long Lane and Dr McGinley Road on Sunday night.

An examination of the scene found pieces of coal, gardaí said.

Forensic examinations of the scenes were carried out at the scenes by gardaí on Monday and the results tests are awaited.

“We do suspect the fires were started deliberately,” a garda source said.

“Traces of coal were found near the control boxes beside the masts.”

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who lives near the scene, condemned the incidents.

“We all have our concerns about 5G and we are all awaiting the results of various reports,” he said.

“But the reality is that we simply cannot take the law into our own hands and do something like this. It is vandalism at the end of the day no matter what anyone thinks.”

A conspiracy theory linking 5G technology to the spread of coronavirus has spread on social media in recent weeks.

However, international radiation experts have repeatedly made clear that the new high-speed telephone system does not pose a risk to humans, while pointing out that the coronavirus has spread widely in many countries without any 5G coverage, such as Iran.