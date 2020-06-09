Domestic abuse calls to gardaí increase 25% this year

The number of calls for help relating to domestic violence increased 25 per cent this year while more than 100 people were charged in the last two weeks of May as part of gardaí’s new crackdown on violence in the home.

An Garda Síochána confirmed on Tuesday that 107 people were charged for domestic violence offences between May 13th and May 27th as part of the second arrests and prosecutions phase of Operation Faoiseamh.

A total of 8,229 contacts or attempts to contact victims of domestic violence have been made as part of an Garda Síochána’s Operation Faoiseamh for incidents reported during the first five months of this year.

Faoiseamh was introduced on April 1st as part of an Garda’s community engagement response to the coronavirus and to prioritise support for those suffering coercive control and violence in the home.

An Garda has recorded a 25 per cent year on year increase in calls for assistance around domestic issues, according to a statement from the force.

Some 245 members of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and 16 members of the Divisional Protective Service Units have been allocated to investigate sexual and domestic crimes.

An Garda said it was continuing to work with State and non-State agencies to ensure access to support services and court services in relation to domestic abuse issues. It noted that all instances of domestic abuse, including coercive control, would continue to received “the highest priority response”.

The aim of Operation Faoiseamh is to “prevent loss of life and to ensure victims of domestic abuse were supported and protected during this extraordinary time,” said the statement.

The force encouraged members of the public to report all incidents of domestic abuse, adding that “no one need suffer any abuse in a home setting”.

Detective Chief Supt Declan Daly underlined an Garda’s commitment to “protecting the vulnerable in our communities” and said the latest prosecutions as part of Operation Faoiseamh should “serve as a reminder to all that breaching domestic abuse court orders is an offence and can result in court proceedings”.

The Safe Ireland network for women and children welcomed an Garda’s commitment to continue supporting victims of abuse but warned that domestic violence remained “one of the most unreported, undocumented and unprosecuted crimes on our statute books”.

Some services for domestic abuse victims have seen an increase of 60 per cent in helpline calls during the pandemic, said co-head of Safe Ireland, Mary McDermott. She added that women and children were now emerging from the health crisis with the “double trauma of lockdown and months of abuse and control with their aggressors”.

Services are now facing the real crisis, said Ms McDermott. “Women with children in particular are coming forward and reaching out after months of entrapment with their abusers. Our services are going to be dealing with layers of complex trauma, emotional and practical needs. It is crucial that the prioritisation of this issue in Garda support and in resourcing continues.”

She called on the next Government to ensure that domestic violence does not return to being a “hidden issue that can be pawned off with piecemeal and inadequate responses”.

Any person suffering domestic abuse or aware of an abuse situation should contact an Garda Síochána, while those in need of urgent assistance should called 999 or 112.