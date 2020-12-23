District Court president appointed to Circuit Court

The president of the District Court, Judge Colin Daly, has been nominated by the Government for appointment as a judge of the Circuit Court.

He has been nominated to fill a vacancy which arose following the retirement of Judge Gerald Keys in May last.

The decision on the nomination was taken by the Government on Tuesday, after which the decision was formally conveyed to President Michael D Higgins.

Judges are appointed by the President, on the advice of the Government.

The Government’s decision was made under section 17 of the Court and Court Officers Act 1995, which provides that where the Government proposes to nominate a service judge to a post, the provision of the law requiring the submission of suitable candidates by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, for consideration, does not apply.

High profile

Judge Daly is a former managing solicitor of the Northside Community Law Centre in Dublin, and also a former director of the Northside Partnership in Coolock.

Educated at Queen’s University, Belfast, Judge Daly was appointed to the District Court in 2012, and appointed president of the District Court last year.

In the latter role he has had a high profile since the beginning of the pandemic, because of the continuing role played by the District Court in relation to family law and domestic violence matters.