Disclosures tribunal latest: O’Sullivan ‘at a loss to understand why McCabe felt under threat’

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has repeated she “was at a loss” to understand why Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe felt under threat from her shortly after her lawyers said they had been instructed to question his integrity at the O’Higgins Commission.

Ms O’Sullivan is giving evidence for a third day in Dublin Castle at the Charleton tribunal, also known as the Disclosures tribunal, which is investigating if she tried to use “unjustified grounds” to try to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission hearings.

The commission sat in private to investigate allegations made by Sgt McCabe of Garda corruption and malpractice .

At the tribunal on Wednesday morning, counsel for Sgt McCabe Michael Dowell was asking the former commissioner about a conversation between Sgt McCabe and his district superior in which the whistleblower said he was stepping down as sergeant in charge of the traffic division because he felt under threat from Noirin O’Sullivan.

This conversation happened shortly after lawyers for Ms O’Sullivan and other senior gardaí had told the commission they intended to question the whistleblower’s integrity in making corruption allegations against gardaí. Ms O’Sullivan denies instructing her lawyers to take this strategy.

Mr McDowell asked how it was possible she and other senior gardaí and Department of Justice officials didn’t question if Sgt McCabe’s feeling of being under threat might be connected to his appearance as a witness at the O’Higgins commission.

“I knew he was a witnesses at the commission but I was at a loss to understand why he felt under threat from me,” Ms O’Sullivan replied.

Mr Dowell suggested perhaps she was being “starved of information” of what was happening at the commission. Ms O’Sullivan replied her liaison, Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy was keeping her up to date.

He said she thought maybe something happened to Sgt McCabe in the course of his work in Mullingar to make him feel under threat.

“Are you serious about that?” Mr McDowell replied. He questioned how could this be so if Sgt McCabe was giving evidence at the O’Higgins commission in Dublin at the time.

Ms O’Sullivan repeated that she did not know why he felt under threat.

Earlier, Ms O’Sullivan has denied there was a conflict of interest in having the same legal team represent both her and other gardaí accused of corruption in 2015.

Mr McDowell put it to Ms O’Sullivan that it was improper that lawyers representing gardaí who had an “extremely hostile” attitude to Sgt McCabe also represented her interests at the O’Higgins commission.

Mr McDowell put it to Ms O’Sullivan that sharing a legal team was a “manifest conflict of interest”. She replied that if there was a conflict her lawyers would have told her so.

She previously told the tribunal it was standard policy to have a single legal team representing senior gardaí.

Mr McDowell pointed out she shared a senior counsel, Colm Smyth, with Superintendent Noel Cunningham, a man who was “vehemently of the view that McCabe was trying to destroy his career”.