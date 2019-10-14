Disclosures Tribunal investigates garda’s claim he was discredited

A garda’s claim that he was targeted and discredited after he alleged that a colleague was involved in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer in Athlone forms the focus of resumed sittings of the Disclosures Tribunal, in Dublin Castle.

Garda Nick Keogh made a protected disclosure on May 8th, 2014 in which he alleged serious matters concerning Garda operations in Athlone.

In a later interview with the then Assistant Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin, Garda Keogh alleged certain matters about a member who is being called Garda A, and his relationship with a person or persons involved in the sale of drugs in Athlone.

“In particular, he made allegations concerning Garda A and his relationship with a person whom I will describe as Ms B,” tribunal counsel Patrick Marrinan SC said in an opening statement.

Garda Keogh also, in May 2014, made an entry on the Garda Pulse system where he said he had observed the drug dealer, Ms B, smiling and sticking out her tongue when she saw Garda A.

“Ms B is seriously involved in the heroin trade in Athlone with a turnover of approximately €2,500 per week,” the Pulse entry read.

“She has no previous convictions for drugs due to the fact that she has been aided and abetted for years by a senior member of the drugs unit who himself is a close associate of a high-ranking Garda officer. Fact.”

The intelligence entry on the Pulse system led to a series of extensive reports over the following years and the tribunal is to investigate whether this constituted the targeting or discrediting of Garda Keogh, Mr Marrinan said.

The resumed sittings of the tribunal will also investigate claims about what happened May 24th, 2014, when a mother visited Athlone Garda station to complain about an alleged assault on her daughter by Ms B, and spoke with Garda Keogh.

Garda Keogh has told the tribunal that he did not believe it was appropriate that he take the statement.

He said this woman had said there was “police collusion” in the drugs trade in Athlone and that Ms B and had been “doing favours” for the gardaí.

However, when another garda in the station spoke with this woman, she said she had been advised by Garda Keogh about information he said she should put in her statement.

Garda Keogh denies this. Mr Marrinan, in his opening statement, outlined twenty-two complaints which he said had been made by Garda Keogh about matters which he said constituted targeting and discrediting that had occurred in the wake of his making his protected disclosure.

The complaints, which include the visit to the Garda station by the woman alleging her daughter was assaulted, are all being contested.

The tribunal chairman, Mr Justice Sean Ryan, has made an order that neither Garda A nor Ms B, nor persons who may be mentioned at the tribunal in relation to alleged criminal activity, are to publicly identified.

The chairman has already pointed out that the focus of the tribunal sittings is the allegation by Garda Keogh that he was targeted and discredited in the wake of his protected disclosure, and not the matters that he alleged in the protected disclosure.

Mr Marrinan said Garda Keogh joined the force in 2000 and was posted to Co Westmeath in 2006. During 2014 and 2015, he frequently reported in sick due to work-related stress. He has been out on extended sick leave since December 2015, and has not worked since then.

One of the complaints before the tribunal concerns the non-appearance for duty by Garda Keogh in July 2015, after he had called in to say he would be returning from sick leave.

An inquiry led to a €300 fine, which was levied while taking into account that during the period the garda was suffering from work-related stress and had been “drinking heavily” due to this, the tribunal heard.

The former Garda Commissioner, Noirin O’Sullivan, has denied having a phone conversation such as the one that forms another of Garda Keogh’s complaints.

He has alleged that then commissioner phoned Supt Pat Murray in April 2015 and that following the phone call the superintendent told other members to “pull away from and alienate me”.

He said he was basing this complaint on what he was told by other members. However, one member he has named as having told him this, has told the tribunal that this is not so.

Ms O’Sullivan, Mr Marrinan said, has told the tribunal that the alleged phone conversation never took place and that the allegation is “completely untrue”.

Supt Murray said he never spoke to the former commissioner about Garda Keogh and never suggested that members should “pull away” from the garda, Mr Marrinan said.

Another of Garda Keogh’s complaints is that he was assigned to desk duties even though it was known at the time that he was suffering work-related stress, and that desk duty was the “most stressful” part of garda work.

Mr Marrinan said the tribunal would be told by the officer that assigned Garda Keogh to desk duties, that he did so after having spoken with Garda Keogh after noticing that he looked unwell, that his hands were shaking, and after they had discussed his drinking.

Another complaint has to do with the handling of a bullying complaint made by Garda Keogh, whom the tribunal heard is suing An Garda Siochana for bullying.

The internal inquiry into the complaint did not uphold the allegation. Mr Keogh is to begin giving evidence this afternoon. The tribunal has already issued two reports, one focused on Garda Keith Harrison, and one focused on Sgt Maurice McCabe, both of which were written by the former chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton.