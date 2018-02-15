‘Disbelief’ as woman’s body found in wardrobe in Ranelagh

Gardaí are treating as suspicious the discovery of a woman’s body in a south Dublin property on Thursday.

The body of Joanne Lee (38) was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road by gardaí after they called to the property at around 3.45pm.

They were investigating her disappearance, after she had been reported missing by her family.

On Wednesday gardaí at Mountjoy issued a public appeal for help finding her after she was last seen on Tuesday.

“When last seen she was wearing a three quarter length jacket with fur on the collars ... Joanne’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare,” the appeal stated.

A man was found with injuries near the Ranelagh house and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. It is understood he sustained his injuries in a fall from an upstairs window.

The scene was sealed off to allow a technical examination be carried out and State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy carried out a preliminary examination of the scene on Thursday evening.

Garda tape

Local people expressed shock at the discovery. “I came to pick my child up from nursery and was worried when I saw the Garda cars and tape around the house,” said one woman, who asked not to be named.

“It’s a quiet area round here and the house where it happened is just a couple of doors down from the creche so it’s quite frightening to think something like that would happen so nearby. A lot of the parents and people around here are just in total shock.”

Cllr Anne Feeney (Fine Gael) said the circumstances in which the body were found were “very upsetting and unsettling for the people of Ranelagh”.

“My sympathy goes out to all those affected by the tragedy,” she said.

Another local woman said she was “in a state of disbelief”.

“I have been living here all my life and never expected something like this to happen on my doorstep. People around here are very disturbed by what happened. I didn’t know the woman as I believe they weren’t in the area long but it’s so sad and upsetting for her family,” she said.

Inquiries in the case are being led by gardaí based at Donnybrook and anyone with information is asked to contact them on (01) 6669200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.