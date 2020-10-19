Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard reclassified as murder inquiry

The disappearance of Josephine (Jo Jo) Dullard 25 years ago is to be reclassified as a murder investigation.

Ms Dullard (21) was last seen at a public phone box in Moone, Co Kildare at around 11.35pm on November 9th, 1995.

Later the same night a woman fitting her description was seen hitch-hiking Castledermot in the direction of Carlow.

A press conference will be held on Monday where gardaí are will announce the reclassification of the case to a murder inquiry.

The reclassification followed a review by the Garda’s Serious Crime Review Team.

Ms Dullard is one of six young women who died or went missing in the Leinster area in the 1990s; US student Annie McCarrick (26), who went missing in the Wicklow Mountains in 1993; Fiona Pender (25), from Tullamore, Co Offaly, who went missing in 1996; Ciara Breen (18), from Dundalk, Co Louth, who disappeared in 1998; Fiona Sinnott (19), from Lady’s Island, Co Wexford, who went missing in 1998; and Deirdre Jacob, who went missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, in 1998.

Despite multiple investigations, no link has been established between those disappearances and that of Jo Jo Dullard.

Last year Ms Dullard’s sister Kathleen Bergin spoke of the “devastating effect” the disappearance had on her family. “Time moves on but the pain never eases,” she said. “It is the cruellest form of torture that can ever be inflicted”.

She said her parents and two of her siblings had died without knowing what happened to her and only she and her sister Nora are left. “Someone, somewhere knows what happened to Jo Jo,” she said and implored anyone with any information to come forward.

In 2018 Mary Phelan died having spent 22 years looking for her sister.

Her efforts took her to Washington in 1998 where she raised her disappearance with Hillary Clinton and the FBI.

Ms Phelan had been instrumental in setting up Operation Trace to look at the disappearance of the six women in Leinster over a five-year period.