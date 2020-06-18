Detective garda shot dead in Co Roscommon served on force for 24 years

The detective garda who was killed in the line of duty in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night had served as member of An Garda Síochána for 24 years.

From Charlestown in Co Mayo, Det Garda Colm Horkan died from fatal gunshot wounds in Castlerea shortly before midnight.

It is understood the shooting took place near the Garda station after the detective stopped his car and a scuffle ensued with a man, during which the man took control of the detective’s weapon and shot him.

A man was arrested and is being held for questioning in Castlerea Garda station.

Det Garda Horkan was left critically injured at the scene, which was sealed off immediately as other gardaí and paramedics arrived. His death was announced by An Garda Síochána just after 6am on Thursday morning.

In his 40s, it is understood he has worked in Co Roscommon for many years.

Paying tribute, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Det Garda Horkan “served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána”.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in.

“Det Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. Today is a terrible reminder of the significant sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice, that gardaí make to keep people save,” Mr Harris said.

President Michael D Higgins said the death of the garda detective has “come as a shock to us all”.

“As President of Ireland I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the Garda, and to all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Mr Higgins said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the garda detective.

“Every day our gardaí put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us,” Mr Varadkar said.

“This requires regular acts of bravery and courage. Sometimes the outcome is tragic and a Garda makes the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their duties.”