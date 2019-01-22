Derry security alerts end as PSNI says they were hoaxes

Three security alerts in Derry have ended after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the incidents, including one where they carried out a controlled explosion, to be hoaxes.

The security alerts were in the Circular Road, Southway areas of Creggan and Northland Road at St Mary’s College. Residents who had been evacuated have returned to their homes.

The PSNI had carried out a controlled explosion on a vehicle on Monday that was hijacked by masked men in Derry and examined two other abandoned vans. The incidents have resulted in fresh disruption in the city after a car bomb exploded outside its’ courthouse on Saturday. Nobody was injured in the attack on Bishop Street which the PSNI believes a dissident republican group called ‘the New IRA’ was responsible for.

There was a large bang and black smoke from the first van on Monday after an army bomb disposal robot entered.

Police said the van had been hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it on a residential street. “We can confirm that all three alerts are hoaxes, however, we cannot underestimate the impact these incidents have had on our community,” the PSNI said early on Tuesday.

The security alerts in the city have now ended and people have returned to their homes.



District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “We can confirm that all three alerts are hoaxes however we cannot underestimate the impact these incidents have had on our community. — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) January 22, 2019

Officers had evacuated homes and cordoned off both areas as they inspected the vehicles. A Royal Mail postal van was hijacked nearby later on Monday by four masked men, one of whom was reported to have a gun, police said. A third vehicle, an Asda delivery van, was left across Northland Road opposite St Mary’s College. There had also been an attempted hijacking of a local bus elsewhere, police said.

Meanwhile four of the five people arrested by police investigating the car bomb at the weekend have been released. A fifth man (50) remains in custody in connection with the explosion. The PSNI said four men - two aged 21, and others aged 34 and 42 - were released unconditionally on Monday night. The investigation is continuing.

Brexit

Assistant chief constable of the PSNI Mark Hamilton said he has not seen anything that links Brexit to the bombing in Derry at the weekend or the hijackings on Monday. He also said there was no evidence to support speculation that the incidents are a response to the 100th anniversary of the War of Independence.

Mr Hamilton told RTÉ’s News at One on Monday there was no specific information to connect the car bomb and the hijacking incidents and that doing so would be purely speculation.

“Obviously we’re concerned that the events are connected and obviously alongside the events of Saturday night we have a significant investigation running into the crime on Saturday which has led to five arrests, it may well be that all these events are connected,” he said.

“I’ve seen nothing that links Brexit to any of these issues, the threat in Northern Ireland has remained severe since 2009, unfortunately there’s always some expectation that attacks could happen.

“It’s very important for everyone to understand that we’re not expecting trouble [from Brexit], we’re not expecting violence, we’re not expecting difficulties.

“I’m very concerned for the people of Derry. . .In the longer term we don’t want a sense of fear or uneasiness creeping into the community either here in Derry or across Northern Ireland.”–Additional reporting Reuters