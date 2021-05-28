Derry man jailed for 20 years for raping woman in ‘horrific attack’

A Derry man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a young woman in a “horrific attack” at his apartment two years ago.

Shaun Hegarty (29) of Balliniska Heights in Derry was found guilty of raping, choking and assaulting the woman between April 6th and 7th, 2019, after a nine-day trial last year.

Passing sentence at Derry Crown Court on Friday, Judge Philip Babington said the case was “one of the worst to come before this court”.

He said the victim met the defendant on St Patrick’s Day and they had kept in touch. On the day in question she arranged to meet Hegarty and she could be seen entering his apartment on CCTV.

The judge said the night “started well” and they could be seen leaving to get alcohol and then returning. The judge said when she left for the final time “one could see her face was different” with what looked like marks on her face. She told police that after having a few drinks she went to the toilet and could remember “very little” apart from waking up on a mattress on a concrete floor.

The woman told the court she could remember a rope around her neck and marks were found there.

The woman was seen on CCTV leaving the apartment and it looked as if she needed assistance to do so.

She was found lying on a banking on the Northland Road with blood on her.

When she was taken to hospital she was found to have “a traumatic brain injury” as well as various other injuries and spent a week in hospital.

A doctor who examined her concluded she had been the victim of “a very aggressive sexual and physical assault”.

Police went to Hegarty’s apartment and initially he did not answer but as police prepared to break down the door he opened it.

The judge said that there were signs of a clean up but traces of blood were found in the apartment. The defendant insisted the sexual activity was consensual and “she left when she left”.

The judge said Hegarty had a previous conviction for rape that occurred in February 2010 and had been sentenced to seven years for that.

The probation board assessed the defendant as dangerous and the judge said he agreed with that.

He said Hegarty had been recalled to prison twice during his licence period and had breached his sexual offences prevention order by not disclosing his rape conviction to his victim.

The judge said Hegarty did not accept responsibility for his actions and as a result the victim had had to undergo cross-examination which while proper had been intrusive. He said if Hegarty maintained everything had been consensual he did not even have “the human decency” to ensure the woman was capable of getting home safely when she left his flat.

Hegarty was sentenced to 20 years in prison with an extended sentence which means that after completing half his sentence he will not be released until the parole commissioners decide. He will also be subject to a prevention order and have to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Following the sentencing, Senior Public Prosecutor Kirsten McKevitt commended the bravery of the woman for coming forward to report what was a “particularly violent and horrific attack”.

She said the Public Prosecution Service is committed to “robustly” prosecuting sexual offences and encouraged survivors to come forward.

“We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be particularly difficult for victims of sexual offences. I want to encourage them to report their experience to police and reassure them that they will have the benefit of a dedicated prosecution team,” she said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can visit Rape Crisis Help or call the national 24-hour rape-crisis helpline, at 1800-778888. The helpline from Rape Crisis Northern Ireland can be contacted at 0800 0246 991.