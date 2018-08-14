Deirdre Jacob disappearance in 1998 reclassified as murder

The disappearance of Deirdre Jacob from near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare 20 years ago has been reclassified as a murder after new information came to light.

In a statement on Tuesday gardaí said: “As a result of new information being received, An Garda Síochána have re-classified the Deirdre Jacob investigation from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.”

Ms Jacob was last seen on July 28th, 1998 at Roseberry, Newbridge, at about 3pm.

She was 18-years-old when she went missing while walking home.

At the time Ms Jacob was living at home for the summer having finished her first year in St Mary’s University, in Twickenham, London.

The missing person case was reclassified as a murder investigation following an intensive review by the Garda cold case unit and local gardaí in Kildare, over the last twelve months.

The murder inquiry is being conducted by gardaí in Kildare alongside the cold case unit.

A Garda spokesman said the “team are following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made on the investigation”.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at Naas Garda station chief superintendent Brian Sutton appealed for anyone with information regarding the case to contact gardaí in Kildare, or the confidential hotline.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station, 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

“Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after July 28th, 1998,” he said.

Her parents Michael and Bernie have issued appeals for information several times over the last two decades.

On the day she disappeared, Deirdre’s mother, Bernie Jacob returned to find the front door locked, which set off alarm bells as it meant her daughter had not returned home.

A large scale search by gardaí, local volunteers, and Civil Defence teams in the weeks after her disappearance failed to turn up any clues in the case.

Ms Jacob’s disappearance was one of six high profile cases involving young women who went missing in the Leinster area during the 1990s.

Operation Trace was the name given to the Garda investigation set up to examine if there were any links between the cases, which included Fiona Sinnott, Josephine Dullard, Ciara Breen, Fiona Pender and Annie McCarrick.