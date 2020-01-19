Death of man in Co Louth investigated by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after a body was found near Termonfeckin, Co Louth on Sunday.

The remains were discovered at about 1pm on the Baltray Road. The man’s body was removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

“A postmortem is scheduled to take place in due course and the results of which, will determine the course of the investigation,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

It is understood the discovery is not thought to be connected to the investgiation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods from Drogheda