Death of boy in Limerick: Garda forensic team arrives at scene

The Garda Technical Bureau has arrived at a house in Limerick where an 11-year-old boy was found dead last night.

The boy’s body was reportedly found with multiple injuries.

A man arrested in Limerick after the body was discovered at the house in Ballynanty shortly after 7pm on Sunday remains in custody.

The man (27) presented himself at Henry Street Garda station last night and was arrested.

He is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick

The Garda forensic unit travelled from Dublin on Monday morning and will conduct a detailed examination of the house.

Gardaí are holding an internal conference this morning to decide on how their investigation will proceed.

The body of the boy, believed to be 11-years-old, remains at the scene at Ballynanty.

The state pathologist is due to arrive at the property later on Monday to carry out a preliminary examination of the body.

A postmortem will then take place at University Hospital Limerick.

Many locals said on Monday they were “too shocked” and “traumatised” to speak about the tragedy.

According to a statement from the Garda press office: “The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time”.

Sources said the boy and the man are known to one another.

The two-storey terraced house on the Shanabooly Road in Ballynanty where the body was found is situated in the shadow of Thomond Park rugby stadium.

A cul de sac of 11 houses including the house where the body was discovered has been sealed off.