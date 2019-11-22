Death of a man (55) in Killarney being investigated by gardaí

The death of a man (55) whose body was found at a house in Co Kerry on Wednesday is being investigated by gardaí.

Gardaí discovered the body of Thomas Carton at a house in Torc Terrace, Killarney shortly after 10pm.

The body was taken to University Hospital Kerry on Thursday where a postmortem was carried out . Gardaí are not releasing the results of the examination for operational reasons.

They have set up an incident room at Killarney Garda station. The scene is being preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí would like to hear from people who may have seen or spoken to Thomas in recent days or have any information about his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 - 667 1160.