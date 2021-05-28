Data of 520 patients published online, HSE confirms

The HSE has confirmed data relating to 520 patients, including sensitive information, was published online following the ransomware attack two weeks ago.

The data leak was first reported by the Financial Times last week. The newspaper reported 27 files, include personal records of 12 individuals, were published by the “Contilocker” team believed to be behind the cyberattack.

However the HSE has now said 520 patients are affected. Some corporate documents including meetings and correspondence with patients has also been published, it said.

It is the first time the HSE has confirmed these documents came from its servers.

It is believed this data was published as a “sample” to prove the hackers had access to the files and were willing to publish them unless a ransom was paid.

“This data was the initial small tranche of data that was previously reported on, and we are not aware of any further attempted publication of our data,” the HSE said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our patients and service users. The HSE is working with An Garda Síochána on this criminal investigation.”

The HSE said a “news publication” recently wrote a story saying it had seen HSE data which had been illegally accessed.

“We informed the publication of the court order we obtained in relation to this matter last week and asked them to supply it to us, and they agreed.

“We have examined it and can confirm it is HSE data relating to approx 520 patients, as well as some corporate documents. The data includes sensitive patient data, minutes of meetings and correspondence with patients.

The HSE’s Data Protection Office has followed the appropriate procedures, including notifying the relevant health service providers and the Data Protection Commission, it said.

“The process of notifying the patients involved has commenced. This will involve some further analysis of the data, and we will do this as quickly as possible.”