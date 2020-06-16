Daniel Kinahan is dropped as adviser by Bahraini sports company

A sports management company owned by a member of Bahrain’s royal family has cut ties with Irish gangland figure Daniel Kinahan.

The move comes just more than a month after the company, KHK Sports, first announced it was hiring the 42-year-old Dublin man as a “special adviser” due to his years of experience “in the world of combat sports, at the highest levels”.

The move will come as a major blow to Mr Kinahan’s attempts to establish himself as a legitimate figure in the world of professional boxing and MMA.

There has been renewed scrutiny of Mr Kinahan’s criminal activities since last week, when heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury announced that the Dublin man had been instrumental in brokering Fury’s forthcoming fight with Anthony Joshua, one of the most anticipated and lucrative bouts in modern boxing history.

The Irish Government has been briefing the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Mr Kinahan resides, on Mr Kinahan’s role as the day-to-day controller of the Kinahan gang, an organisation estimated to be worth well in excess of €1 billion thanks to its global drug and weapons smuggling operations.

Mr Kinahan’s role in organising the Fury-Joshua fight has caused outrage among senior Irish politicians.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross said it would be “absolutely wrong and tragic” for boxing clubs and volunteers in Ireland “if their name was sullied by activities which are completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin said that the “danger is here that the reputation of Irish boxing will be tarnished because of this incident, which is grossly unfair to huge numbers of people who do great work”.

Last week, in response to the video in which Fury thanked Mr Kinahan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he had been “taken aback” to see Fury just dropping “that name . . . as if this was somebody who did not have quite a chequered history in this State and elsewhere”.

‘Discontinued engagement’

KHK Sports said in a statement on Tuesday “that it has discontinued engagement with Daniel Kinahan and that he is no longer an adviser to KHK Sports”.

It is not known what influence, if any, Irish diplomatic efforts had on the decision.

The company is owned by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a son of the king of Bahrain and one of the most senior figures in the country’s sports industry. He serves as first deputy president of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and as the president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Mr Kinahan was appointed as a special adviser to help bring high-profile boxing and MMA bouts to the small Middle Eastern country.

His appointment came after a months-long campaign to whitewash his image internationally which included a social media campaign and legal threats to media outlets who published negative stories about the crime boss.

In 2018, a High Court judge stated that Mr Kinahan, who has no previous convictions, controlled an organisation involved in drug and weapons smuggling on a global scale. A month earlier, a Spanish police officer told a court in Marbella that Mr Kinahan had ordered the murder of gang rival Gary Hutch on the Costa del Sol in 2015. Mr Kinahan helped set up the MTK management company in Marbella before he moved to Dubai.

Several other Irish courts have heard evidence of the sophisticated nature of the Kinahan gang and its role in a feud which has claimed 18 lives to date.