‘Daddy is now vindicated’: Jason Corbett’s family release statement

The sister of Jason Corbett has said her first thoughts on hearing a guilty murder verdict for his wife and her father were for his children whose “Daddy was now vindicated”.

In a statement on Facebook, Tracey and David Lynch, the sister and brother-in-law of Mr Corbett, thanked the people of Limerick for their fundraising and support and said they were grateful for masses, cards, prayers and everything else people had done for them.

Molly Martens Corbett (33) and her father Thomas Martens (67) were charged with second-degree murder after Mr Corbett was found beaten to death inside his home in Wallburg, North Carolina tin the early hours of August 2nd, 2015, .

Both were convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The family statement said when they heard the verdicts, their thoughts had gone to Jack and Sarah, Mr Corbett’s two children with his first wife Mags Corbett.

“Their daddy was now vindicated. We rang them to tell them the news. Our priority after the trial and sentencing was to get home to them as quickly as possible.”

They had just wanted to talk to Jack and Sarah, and their own children, and “hold them tight”. The children had been waiting with flags and banners when they arrived home last Saturday, the family said.

Jack (12) and Sarah (10) are Jason’s biological children from his first marriage. Mr Corbett’s sister Tracey and her husband David Lynch were granted custody of the children after his death.

On the Bring Justice for Jason Facebook page, the Lynches said it did not matter what the Martenses said at this point.

“We all now know what happened. That Jason was beaten around his head when in bed. That they continued to beat him after he died. Jason’s children . . . had to be sheltered by police from seeing what the Martens had done to their father.

“It does not matter what the Martens say now. They are convicted killers and liars.”

The family thanked the people of Limerick for the fundraising they did to help them get Jack and Sarah home from the US following their father’s murder, and to help clear his reputation.

“We thank them for the thousands of acts of kindness to us, to our parents and other family members,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for the masses, the cards, the prayers and everything else they did for us. It really means so much that your own people are backing you during a horrible time.”

The family said they would not do any media interviews at this time.

“We have missed out on too much time with our own children, and with Jack and Sarah, as a family. School is back in a few weeks and we intend to use the time before then to try and get back to some normality.”

Molly Martens Corbett and Thomas Martens will serve their 20-25-year prison sentences in facilities just six minutes from each other in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lawyers representing them have indicated they will both be appealing the guilty verdict of the Davidson County Court.