Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Tallaght

A cyclist in her 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit and run collision in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.

The young woman was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat car on the Cheeverstown Road at the junction with Fortunestown Way, Tallaght, at 8:30am.

The cyclist was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.