Cyclist dies after crashing into parked motorcycle in Co Wexford

A cyclist has died after crashing into a parked motorcycle in Co Wexford on Sunday.

The incident occured at about 1.40pm on Sunday on the main road from Adamstown to Carrickbyrne, Co Wexford.

The 34-year-old was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead on Thursday.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact New Ross Garda station on 051-426030, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.