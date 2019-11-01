Cyclist dies after being in collision with cement truck in Dublin

A cyclist has died in a road traffic collision at a junction to the rear of Dublin’s St James’s Hospital.

Gardaí confirmed a cement mixer was turning left off the South Circular Road at the junction with Brookfield Road when it was involved in a collision with a male cyclist outside the Mace newsagent on the corner.

It remains unclear whether the cyclist was also turning left or crossing the road but the cement truck had minor damage visible on its front left bumper.

The Brookfield Road junction is at the rear of St James’s Hospital, near the Rialto entrance to the site where the new National Children’s Hospital is being built.

The collision occurred between 8.30am and 9.15am. The Garda press office said the age of the cyclist has yet to be established.

The body has been removed from the area but the cement mixer, which was en route to the National Children’s Hospital construction site, remained parked on Brookfield Road with its engine running shortly before 11am.

The junction will stay closed into the early afternoon to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination.

Diversions were put in place with no vehicles allowed to pass through the back entrance into St James’s Hospital. The 123 was also diverted away from the hospital entrance.

Staff from the Mace shop located beside the collision site were visibly shaken by the news but said no one had seen the collision take place.

The health and safety officer at the children’s hospital site said he could not comment on whether construction had been halted for the morning as a result of the crash.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.45am and 9.15am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Statistics on the Garda website show seven cyclists are among the 122 people who died in road traffic incidents in the year up to Thursday.

Louise Williams, vice-chair of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, expressed dismay at the latest fatality.

“This is just tragic and shouldn’t have happened. People should be able to cycle safely.” There was a need to have more physical infrastructure between cycle routes in Dublin and motorised traffic, she said. “A few painted lines are not going to protect you.”

While there had been talk for years, and lots of money spent, on proposed major cycle routes, such as the proposed Liffey cycle route, the fact was that little or nothing had happened.

“On paper it looks as if Dublin is progressing, but when you look at what is actually happening, it is very disappointing.”

The campaign said it will be joining a community vigil in memory of the cyclist between 5pm and 6.30pm on Friday evening at the junction of Brookfield and South Circular Road.

“We ask that no signs or banners be displayed,” it said.