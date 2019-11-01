Cyclist dies after being hit by cement mixer in Dublin

A cyclist has died in a road traffic collision that occurred on Friday morning on the South Circular Road, Dublin, at the junction of Bulfin Road.

The collision involved a lorry, believed to be a cement mixer, and a male cyclist. Bulfin Road is at the rear of St James’s Hospital.

The Garda press office said the age of the cyclist has yet to be established and that the body remains at the scene.

Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The scene is being preserved so that the Garda forensic collision investigators can conduct an examination. The collision occurred at around 9am and the road is close to traffic with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.45am and 9.15am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.