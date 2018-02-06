Cyclist (14) remains in serious condition after Tallaght hit and run

The 14-year-old boy who was knocked off his bike in a hit and run on Sunday evening remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Sean O’Reilly was struck by a car at about 8.50pm on Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght.

He was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery throughout Monday afternoon. He will undergo a second round of surgery on Tuesday morning.

The car, which left the scene, is described by gardaí as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.

Sean’s father John O’Reilly told The Irish Times his son had suffered extensive injuries including a broken skull, fractured bones in his face, broken legs and a fractured neck and was undergoing surgery on Monday afternoon.

Mr O’Reilly said his son, who is due to sit his Junior Cert in June, was cycling home to Fettercairn from a friend’s house in Jobstown when he was hit by the car. He only discovered his son had been injured when he called his son’s mobile phone at 9pm and a passer-by at the scene picked up.

“It’s a feeling of mixed emotions; hurt, annoyance, desperation to find out who did this and desperate for Sean to pull through and make sure he’s ok. He has a long road ahead of him.”

He said his son’s surgery on Monday had been successful but that Sean will walk with a brace for three months.

Mr O’Reilly said his son was a safe cyclist who used his bike a lot. “He’s always been safe on his bike and he had lights on and everything. I’d ask anyone with information to contact the guards. Just imagine it was your own son, look at it in that way. The driver needs to come forward.”

The boy’s aunt posted a photo on Facebook of the scene which shows a bicycle split in two.

The 14 year old’s aunt posted a photo on Facebook of the scene which shows a bicycle split in two.

“This is what’s left of my nephew’s bike after he was involved in a hit and run tonight on the road between Fettercairn and Rossfield,” wrote Ciara O’Reilly. “He is now in the ICU in a really bad way please anyone knows anything at all let us or the garda know he is only 14 and could have been killed.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.