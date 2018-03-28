CSO will publish crime stats but with doubts on quality of data

Revised crime statistics from as far back as 2003 will be published by the Central Statistics today as it resumes publication of the figures.

The CSO said in a statement it would resume the publication of the statistics, paused last year, but they would be published under a new category called “under reservation”.

It said this category has been applied “to reflect the fact that there are data quality issues in the underlying sources used to compile these statistics.”

The CSO suspended the publication of any new crime data last year after errors with the homicide figures were unearthed.

In June when the national crime statistics for the first quarter of the year were due to be published the CSO announced it had decided to suspended the publication of any more crime data. It was only the second time the CSO had suspended publication of crime data since it assumed responsibility for it in 2006.

As well as the quarterly recorded crime statistics the CSO will also publish revisions from as far back as 2003 and an FAQ document describing “the rationale and implications” of the new categorisation. The CSO’s compilation of crime figures only goes back to 2003. Prior to that the Garda compiled and released its own data.

A senior CSO statistician defended the decision to resume the publication of statistics despite the concerns.

Olive Loughnane told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it had been 12 months since the last statistics were published which had created a vacuum.

Ms Loughnane said the publication “under reservation” was not unique and that crime statistics in both England and Wales also include such a rider. “This indicates that some form of revision is likely,” she said.

She said that the CSO is mandated to provide data and “this is the best available data. We are being transparent about the underlying issues.”

There had been no figures for 2017 and it was important that people realise “how things are moving.”

The next step for the CSO is to engage with an Garda Síochána on the number of crimes that need to be addressed. “We are committed to assisting with that,” she added.

Ms Loughnane said that the figures to be released will show “a substantial increase” in the number of homicides. She also acknowledged that the difficulties with homicide statistics were also likely to spread into other crimes.