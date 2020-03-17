Criminals may be taking advantage of Covid-19 disruption - gardaí

Criminal gangs may bet attempting to take advantage of disruption caused by coronavirus, An Garda Síochána has said.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll made the comments following the seizure of about €350,000 of cocaine in Dublin.

Gardaí searched a property in Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, on Monday where they seized a “substantial quantity” of cocaine as well as “encrypted communications devices”.

A man (29) was arrested at the scene and brought to Clondalkin Garda station.

Subject to analysis and confirmation, the estimated street value of the cocaine is €350,000, gardaí said.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said organised crime groups may try to take advantage of disruption caused by coronavirus.

“The Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) or may attempt to take advantage of its existence,” he said.

“For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and organised crime groups who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve”.