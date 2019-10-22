Criminal Assets Bureau seizes cash, vehicles from Waterford suspect
Gardaí have arrested a man and seized drugs and assets during a Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) raid in Waterford city.
Two locations were searched and a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and taken to Waterford Garda station for questioning.
The assets seized on suspicion they were the proceeds of crime include a Volkswagen Arteon 191 registration and a Volkswagen Passat 151 registration.
Approximately €1,000 in cash was seized along with quantities of cocaine, herbal cannabis and MDMA.
“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going investigation targeting assets deriving from the proceeds of crime in the Waterford area,” the Garda said in a statement.
“This operation further indicates the effective operation of the Asset Profiler Programme whereby local Gardaí can suggest likely local lower and mid-tier targets for consideration by the Criminal Assets Bureau.”
