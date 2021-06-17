Criminal Assets Bureau seize watches and car in morning raid

Two Rolex watches, a diamond ring, €1,100 in cash, financial documentation and a 161 Volkswagen Polo car were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Limerick on Thursday.

The items were seized during a search operation carried out by the Cab this morning. Gardaí said in addition to these items a 192 Mercedes Benz and €14,425 which were previously seized by officers in Limerick, will now form part of the Cab proceedings.

An investigation is focused on the assets of persons suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area, said gardaí.