When the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) kicked in doors in Dublin’s Ballyfermot, Ballyboughal and Finglas and in the Wexford seaside town of Courtown one morning in August 2017, they were targeting David Reilly.

The 36-year-old from Croftwood Grove, Ballyfermot, had been on the Garda radar for more than a decade and his gangland boss, Derek O’Driscoll (46), Meagans Lane, Crooksling, Saggart, Co Dublin, has a criminal record stretching back more than three decades. Together, with O’Driscoll as leader of a drugs distribution network and Reilly his loyal enforcer, they run crime on the disadvantaged streets of their native Ballyfermot.