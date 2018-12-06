Crews put out fire on roof of building in Dublin’s East Wall

Emergency services responded to fire in the early hours of Thursday morning

Fire crews tackle the fire at East Wall Road early on Thursday morning. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

A large fire on the roof of a building housing the Seabank House pub in Dublin’s East Wall was put out overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade crews were called to the fire at about 12.40am on Thursday. The fire was dealt with by fire-fighters on a turntable ladder, and remaining pockets were extinguished by crews on the roof.

Five units responded to the fire, coming from stations in North Strand, Tara Street, and Donnybrook.

The Seabank House is on the ground floor of the building on the East Wall Road, north Dublin.

There are a number of apartments in the floors above the pub.

There were no injuries from the fire, according to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said a small number of people were evacuating from the building when emergency services arrived, and gardaí were investigating the fire.