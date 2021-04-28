Covid: Next stage of reopening plan for May and June set to emerge

Good morning – depending on what time you read this, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) may already be meeting in the first major set piece of a busy day. It should mark another step in the long, slow march towards reopening society – so what is in store?

Once the Nphet meeting finishes, senior members of the team, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, will go to Government Buildings and brief Coalition leaders and senior Ministers who make up the Cabinet Covid subcommittee.