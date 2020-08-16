Covid-19: Restaurateur and publican ‘mortified’ by scenes at his Dublin bar

Restaurateur and publican Jay Bourke said he was “embarrassed and mortified” by scenes posted to social media from one of his Dublin venues, which appeared to contravene coronavirus guidelines.

Videos shared on social media claim to show a brunch event which took place at Berlin D2 on Dame Lane on Saturday afternoon. Customers are shown crowding around a bar as a man dancing on the bar, while wearing a mask, pours drink into their mouths.

Mr Bourke, who is a shareholder in the business, said he would this afternoon review four hours of video footage of the event with a view to deciding whether to reopen the premises this evening.

His comments came after restaurant and pub bodies condemned the bar for appearing to flout Covid-19 rules with the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents Dublin publicans, saying it should be “immediately” shut.

“I haven’t decided yet if we are going to reopen. I am going to go now and review the CCTV footage to see what went on. Luckily we have all the footage,” he said.

“What I was sent this morning was a 20 second clip, and I am embarrassed and mortified by what I have seen, but we have an entire four hours of footage and I want to review that.”

The restaurant reopened six weeks ago, Mr Bourke said, in line with Covid-19 guidelines, but the “Baked Brunch” event was the first event of its type since the reopening.

“This is not a regular event, it was a very irregular event, the first one we have done since we reopened six weeks ago.”

A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful https://t.co/g16bwoEn16 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 16, 2020

Mr Bourke said he has been pleased with the way the restaurant has been run since it reopened, He said staff were trained and adhering to social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations, there had been no overcrowding and “the place has been sterilised to within an inch of its life”.

He said he had not been contacted by the Garda in relation to the event on Saturday, but the venue had been regularly inspected by gardaí and health authorities in recent weeks, and had been visited twice by gardaí last Friday.

“We have absolutely been in compliance. We have been visited a dozen times, including twice last Friday, and we have been found to be in compliance,” he said.

“That video does not look good. I am a veteran publican and nightclub operator, I take my job seriously and have a very good safety record. I am not happy about what I have seen, but we may have been thrown under the bus a little bit too quickly, that’s why I want to review the footage before making any decisions.”

‘Slap in the face’

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland described as “deplorable and despicable” the scenes from the bar which appeared on social media.

Its chief executive Adrian Cummins said the scenes were a “slap in the face” to hospitality businesses that were adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

“The scenes inside this bar were deplorable and despicable. It is a slap in the face to front line workers and a slap in the face to businesses in the hospitality sector who are adhering to the guidelines.”

Gardaí needed to take action against businesses who were not complying with the rules, Mr Cummins said.

“Gardaí need to implement the guidelines across the board because some businesses are not complying, not just in Dublin but across the country. Yes they can object to the renewal of licences in September, but what happens after that until the following September?”

The LVA said the business was “not a pub” and should be “immediately” shut.

“This is outrageous and appalling,” the LVA said in a statement. “That business should be shut down immediately. It is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence.”

The LVA said there was a “clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines and licensing conditions.”

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the vast majority of Irish people have sacrificed a huge amount to help suppress this virus. “They’ve shown huge solidarity. People are rightly sickened by these scenes. The reckless actions of a small few can have huge repercussions on everyone else,” he wrote on Twitter.

An Garda Síochána said it would not be providing details on individual incidents involving suspected breaches of the public health regulations.

“Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed,” a spokesman said.