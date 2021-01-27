Covid-19: Garda officers express ‘extreme concern’ over new Covid-19 rules

Going into people’s homes to check if they were quarantining was a worrying issue for Garda members that also posed serious health and safety concerns, Garda sergeants and inspectors have said.

They said it was unclear to them how legislation could empower them to enter a person’s home, the privacy of which has always been assured under law.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) says it is also concerned its members will be at increased risk of contracting Covid-19 as they are going into the homes of people who have returned from abroad to check they were quarantining.

It was speaking in response to the proposals unveiled by the Government on Tuesday, including making self-quarantining at home mandatory and enforceable.

“We were concerned to hear the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Six One News on RTÉ yesterday, saying that while details on the regulations will be finalised in the coming days, spot checks will be carried out by gardaí who will call to people’s homes,” said AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham.

“AGSI are extremely concerned about the health and safety implications of asking our members to go into homes or to call to hotels where there is an increased risk of them contracting the virus.

“Furthermore, we do not know the legislative framework which allows us to enter into people’s homes for the purposes of checking if they are quarantining, and we have received no instructions or consultation in this regard to date.

“The practical application of these regulations for sergeants and inspectors is unclear and we see significant and very serious operational and logistical challenges.”

A number of Garda sources said under existing legislation people travelling to an airport or port to go on a foreign holiday could be arrested if gardaí established they were making a non-essential journey and told them to return home but they refused.

However, the sources did not believe such arrests would take place or, in the event some were made, they would be few in number as it would be regarded as very heavy-handed policing.

Gardaí also told The Irish Times checkpoints would continue on airport and ferry port campuses and on approach roads in a bid to identify people travelling abroad for non-essential reasons.

Under current legislation banning non-essential journeys, those arriving and departing the State could be fined €100. Checks were being made in major train stations to identify people making non-essential journeys.

Garda sources doubted if gardaí would have an on-site presence at any hotels used for the planned quarantining of some newly arrived passengers from abroad.

“You could see a situation where we carry out the criminal investigation into people who breach these measures, but it’s doubtful we would be at hotels making sure people didn’t come out of their bedrooms,” said one source.

Another said non-Garda personnel, on behalf of the Department of Health, had since last year been making check calls to ensure people were quarantining at home for up to 14 days after being abroad.

However, it was not clear to gardaí if they would be assigned responsibility for that task under the new measures proposals.

A number of senior Garda personnel expected it could be several weeks, possibly much longer, before the legislation and other changes required to implement the Government’s travel-related proposals would be in place.

They pointed out a range of on-the-spot fines were announced last October but were only fully rolled out on January 11th because the IT fixes required across the Garda, DPP and Courts Service took so long to put in place.