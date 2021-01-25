Covid-19: About 1,500 fines issued for non-essential travel over past two weeks

About 1,500 fines have been issued by gardaí over the last two weeks for non-essential travel.

A total of 909 fines had been processed for the period for non-essential travel at close of business on Sunday, An Garda Síochána has said, with an additional 645 fines currently being processed.

On-the-spot fines of €100 were introduced two weeks ago for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions, while those failing to adhere to regulations on the wearing of face masks can be fined €80.

The travel restrictions include an instruction to stay within 5km of your home except for essential purposes.

Gardaí have also reminded the public that travel to airports and ports “should only be taken for essential reasons”.

“Holidays abroad are not deemed essential,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Monday.

Checkpoints and patrols at public amenities are continuing across the country in support of current Covid-19 public health regulations.

“An Garda Síochána is reminding people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home,” the Garda statement said.

“The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.”

Passengers affected

Gardaí also said the public should be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations it is not only the driver who can be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

“This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined [if breaching restrictions].”

John Twomey, Deputy Garda Commissioner of Policing and Security, said that while the vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations, there are “still some people” not adhering to the measures.

“There are people dying and [who] are seriously ill from Covid-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure,” he said.

“Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands.”