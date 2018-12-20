Woman at centre of love triangle is a liar, court told

A woman at the centre of a fatal “love triangle” has lied to a murder trial and can’t be relied on, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Michael O’Higgins SC is closing for the defence in the trial of Keith Connorton (40) who has pleaded not guilty to murdering 32-year-old Graham McKeever at the accused’s home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18th, 2017.

Mr O’Higgins told the jury of nine men and three women that his client arrived home in the early hours cold, wet and tired, to find another man sleeping with his partner.

That man then attacked him and fractured a bone in his eye. In those circumstances, Mr O’Higgins asked, what was he supposed to do.

Mr O’Higgins said the jury cannot rely on statements given by the accused man’s partner Claire McGrath who on her own admission is not a reliable witness.

Mr O’Higgins pointed to what he said were lies she told in front of the jury and asked them: “If she lied to you about that what else is she lying about?”

Mr O’Higgins will continue his speech to the jury this afternoon in front of Justice Tony Hunt.