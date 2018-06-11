Witness in Gareth Hutch murder trial being ‘protected’ by gardaí

A State witness in the trial over the murder of Gareth Hutch is not in the Witness Protection Programme but is being “protected” and “managed at a local district level”, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Mary McDonnell and her family are living in “accommodation that is not five-star” but is suitable for their protection and safety, a Garda family liasion officer told the three-judge, non-jury court on Monday.

In his opening speech, Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, said Ms McDonnell’s evidence would be “important” in the trial. He said it was the State’s case that Ms McDonnell had been encouraged by Regina Keogh and her brother Jonathan Keogh to allow him use her flat “as a base” to wait for Mr Hutch prior to the attack as her kitchen window had a view into the deceased man’s flat.

Ms McDonnell has been given immunity from prosecution, the court previously heard.

Mr Hutch (36), a nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he got into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on May 24th, 2016.

Thomas Fox (31), of Rutland Court, Dublin 1; Regina Keogh (41), of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1; and Jonathan Keogh (32), of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have all pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch. Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same location.

The family liaison officer, who cannot be named, told the court she was appointed as a family liaison officer to the McDonnell family on May 26th, 2016 and has since had no further part in the investigation into Mr Hutch’s shooting.

The officer told Mr Burns that she oversaw the relocation of Ms McDonnell’s family in October 2016.

Relocation costs

An Garda Síochána has, at a local level, been covering the family’s accommodation and utility costs as well as any medical and dental bills, the court heard. The relocation costs consisted of bedding, pre-paid mobile phones and clothing for Ms McDonnell and her family.

Social welfare could not be collected and medical cards could not be used as part of the anonymity process, she said.

The Garda liaison officer told Seamus Clarke SC, defending Mr Fox, that she bought items which she felt the family needed and logged any of these costs.

“I made decisions based on relocation and basic needs,” she said.

The witness told Seán Guerin SC, for Mr Keogh, that Ms McDonnell is being managed at a local level and is not in any Witness Protection Programme.

When asked by Mr Guerin why is Ms McDonnell not in the Witness Protection Programme, she said she could not answer that question and her responsibility is to the relocation costs of Ms McDonnell’s family.

Mr Guerin asked the officer how did the new accommodation compare to Avondale House. The officer said the family was living in “accommodation that is not five-star”. There were two bedrooms in Ms McDonnell’s flat in Avondale House and there are two bedrooms in her current accommodation, the court heard.

No wish-list

The garda said from the start that no wish-list was provided, “what was provided was to ensure their needs were met and they were safe.”

Mr Guerin asked the officer if the current living arrangements were dependent on Ms McDonnell giving evidence, and if there had been any commitment as to how long this accommodation would be provided.

“No, it’s a fluid situation. There’s been no promises, inducements or enhancements. Ms McDonnell is willingly giving evidence,” said the officer.

The court previously heard Ms McDonnell provided an initial statement to gardaí­ and then a search warrant to search her flat was obtained. Mr Burns said it was in the course of this search that she began to talk to gardaí by way of a voluntary conversation.

She was later arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Hutch and was ultimately charged with withholding information but that charge was subsequently withdrawn and on May 8th last when she was provided a letter of immunity.

The trial continues before presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.